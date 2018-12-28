Richard Overton, oldest living U.S. veteran, dies at 112

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Richard Overton, the oldest living veteran in the United States, has died at age 112. His cousin, Volma Overton Jr., confirmed the news to the Austin American-Statesman.
KTBC reported that the news came days after he was admitted to a hospital last week with pneumonia. He was in a rehab facility at the time of his death.
Overton served in World War II and notably enjoyed whiskey and cigars. KTBC reported that he gave credit to God for his longevity, but said his vices have helped too.
“All my life, ever since I was 18 years old. It don't hurt you if you know how to drink it...don't get drunk every thirty minutes,” Overton said jokingly to the news station in May.
“I been smoking cigars from when I was 18 years old. I’m still a smoking ‘em,” he said. “Twelve a day.”
In 2013, he was honored with a holiday and a street in his name. Hamilton Avenue, the street he lived on, was given the honorary street name Richard Overton Avenue, and his birthday, May 11, was proclaimed “Richard A. Overton Day” by the Austin City Council.
