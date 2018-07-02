Cleveland terror plot: FBI makes arrest, says attack was planned for Fourth of July

CLEVELAND - The FBI says it has made an arrest in connection with a Fourth of July terror plot that would have targeted downtown Cleveland.
Update 7:01 a.m. EDT July 2: According to news release from the FBI’s Cleveland Division, the suspect, whose name has not been released, is “being charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization.”
Officials will reveal more details at a 9:15 a.m. EDT press conference.
