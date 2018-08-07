Students in one metro Atlanta district will have some bragging rights as they head back for the new school year.
Niche's 2019 Best Schools rankings once again named Buford City Schools as the No. 1 school district in Georgia. The district also earned the top spot for safest school district, best teachers, best places to teach and best district for athletes in the state.
These are the top 10 best school districts in Georgia, according to the study. You can search for your school district here.
- Buford City Schools
- Forsyth County Schools
- Oconee County Schools
- Decatur City Schools
- Calhoun City Schools
- Bremen City Schools
- Fayette County Public Schools
- Carrollton City Schools
- Jefferson City Schools
- Rabun City Schools
Niche also ranked the best public high schools and private schools in Georgia. These rankings are based on state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates and teacher quality.
Here are the study's top 10 public schools in Georgia:
- Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology
- Northview High School
- Walton High School
- Columbus High School
- Alpharetta High School
- North Gwinnett High School
- Lambert High School
- South Forsyth High School
- Johns Creek High School
- Chattahoochee High School
Here are the study's best private schools in Georgia:
- The Westminster Schools
- Pace Academy
- The Paideia School
- The Lovett School
- Woodward Academy
- Atlanta International School
- Holy Innocents' Episcopal School
- The Savannah County Day School
- Athens Academy
- Marist School
Niche's rankings are based on an analysis of several factors including academics, culture and diversity, teachers and reviews from parents and teachers. The company analyzed data from 183 Georgia districts and 10,758 school districts nationwide.
