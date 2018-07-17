Kids as young as 11 are vaping, officials say

ATLANTA - Thousands of metro Atlanta students head back to school over the next few weeks, but state officials are warning about an increase in teens vaping.
A recent study said 3 million teenagers in the U.S. are ingesting nicotine through a vaporizer.
Local doctors said e-cigarettes are about the size of a USB thumb drive so parents and teachers don't even notice them.
“This is why teenagers like them because they’re very easy to conceal. So, a lot of times their child’s jump drive may be what they’re using to vape with,” said Lauren Middlebrooks.
The Georgia Poison Center said it takes hundreds of calls, about children vaping, some, as young as 11 years old.
