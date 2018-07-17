Rain, some strong storms possible Tuesday

ATLANTA - Another rainy day is ahead after storms to moved through metro Atlanta Monday and overnight.
We're tracking the tracking the timing for showers in your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says it will not be as active as Monday, but some strong storms are possible Tuesday.
Heavy rain and lightning are possible in some areas, Minton said.
[Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}