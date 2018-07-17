  • Rain, some strong storms possible Tuesday

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Another rainy day is ahead after storms to moved through metro Atlanta Monday and overnight.

    We're tracking the tracking the timing for showers in your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says it will not be as active as Monday, but some strong storms are possible Tuesday.

    Heavy rain and lightning are possible in some areas, Minton said.

    [Download the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories