Woman says teen accused of shooting man after wedding shouldn't have been on streets

ATLANTA - The victim of a 2015 armed robbery said the teenager accused of shooting a man after a wedding this month should not have been back on the streets.

Channel 2's Tom Jones has learned Jayden Myrick, 17, has a serious criminal history. He's accused of shooting Christian Broder, who was waiting for an Uber after a wedding on July 7.

Jones read court records that indicate Myrick had 32 infractions while in youth detention.

He also spoke to a woman who says Myrick pointed a gun in her face during a robbery.

"(Bleep) give it up. Give up your purse," that's what the woman says Myrick told her during the incident in April 2015.

Myrick was later arrested. He pleaded guilty.

He was 15 when he received a 10-year to serve seven sentence but when he was about to turn 17, he had a hearing to determine whether he would be released or sent to prison to finish his sentence.

The victim said she begged the court to keep him locked up.

"I thought he was still in jail. I thought they was gonna keep him," she said.

She found out he was back out on the streets after she saw Myrick had been arrested on suspicion of shooting Broder during a robbery at the Capital Country Club in Brookhaven last week.

She said Myrick should not have been back out on the streets. She won't forget reliving her nightmare after seeing news accounts about the shooting.

"I looked at the picture and I said that's the same boy 'cause I remember his eyes 'cause I stared him right in the eyes."

Records show that after one court hearing, Myrick told the judge he would get his act together. He was taken to a holding area after court where he's accused of assaulting two teens, forcing one to eat old food off the toilet.

The victim in the 2015 case said her thoughts and prayers go out to Broder and his family.

