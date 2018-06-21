0 DeKalb schools to start early Pre-K program

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Enrollment began Thursday for a new early Pre-K program in DeKalb County.

When Terry Mill Early Learning Academy opens in August, there will be space for 200 3-year-olds for a new early childhood education model in DeKalb County schools. The cost? Free.

"The earlier the better," said DeKalb Schools Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green. "We know that earlier gives you a greater chance for success, and so, we're stepping into the 3-year-old world."

There is still lots of work to be done both physically in the school and in the district.

According to the 2017 Georgia Milestones numbers, only 24 of 84 DeKalb elementary schools met or exceeded the state average scores for 3rd to 5th graders. The district believes this model will help.

“This is cutting edge," said Dr. Zack Phillips, Coordinator for Early Childhood Education in DeKalb Co. "This will ensure that we're able to address our 3-year-old learners and 4-year-old learners, enhance that readiness gap, which, I promise you, will have an impact on the achievement gap."

Most classrooms will be divided into STEM and sensory learning stations. Students will learn a foreign language, even coding, but most importantly social and emotional skills, early.

"Problem-solving, critical thinking, that's really what the world is all about, and to give them a head start on that. A longer runway means a higher flight," Green said.

It will be a community-based school, meaning there will be partners like the Atlanta Food Bank and the health department, offering social services in the building.

Children have to be residents of the district, they must be potty-trained, and they must have their own transportation.

