  • Coweta County Schools raise prices for school lunches

    COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Students in Coweta County will have to pay more money for school lunches when they return to school this fall. 

    The district confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it approved a $.05 school lunch increase last week.

    Elementary school lunches will now cost $2.80.

    Middle and high school students will have to pay $3.05.

    "The National School Lunch Program (which provides free and reduced lunches to qualifying students) requires participating districts to maintain “paid lunch equity,” - our lunch prices must be maintained at the same level as the national subsidy for free lunches to participate. That requires a price increase this coming year," the district said in a statement. 

