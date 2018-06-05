  • DeKalb County aims to hire teachers for more than 2 dozen schools

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Some students in DeKalb County could have new teachers when they return in the fall.

    The district's job fair at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood wrapped up just before noon Tuesday. 

    School leaders said they want to hire teachers for more than two dozen schools.

    That includes more than 20 in the Cedar Grove, Columbia, McNair and Towers high school clusters.

