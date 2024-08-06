Atlanta City Council passes ‘blight tax’ for absentee property owners, abandoned properties

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has passed a “blight tax” to increase the penalties for owners of vacant, abandoned and blighted properties in Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News first told you about the measure proposed by Councilmember Byron Amos back in July.

Under the proposal, owners of blighted properties could see their tax bills increase by 25 times the current Atlanta property tax rate. The measure was approved 11-1 on Monday and sent to Mayor Andre Dickens’ office.

“The properties in the city that have been declining for years have caused health concerns and decreased the property value in several of our historic neighborhoods. Blight, vacant properties, and abandoned homes can create an unsafe environment for our children and residents. The scars of dilapidated homes have a damaging impact on surrounding communities,” Amos said.

The legislation would increase the property taxes on blighted properties until they are redeveloped.

Property owners who are already rehabbing their properties can qualify for a reduced tax rate.

“Large property owners must commit to a redevelopment plan that aligns with neighborhood goals, including improvements in connectivity, transportation, and public amenities that benefit the community. The tax will not apply to occupied properties to prevent displacement,” Amos said.

The legislation gives Atlanta Municipal Court judges the final say. A owner can request a hearing within 30 days of getting a notice about their property.

