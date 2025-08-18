Amber Alert: 2 missing FL children may be traveling to Atlanta area

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued Monday for Aizon Turner, 3, and Akachi Turner, 11, who were last seen in Riviera Beach, Florida, and may be heading to the Atlanta area in the company of one or more adults.

The alert was issued after the children were last seen in the area of the 1200th block of West 6th Street.

Aizon is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 32 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts and black light-up shoes with red trim

Akachi Turner is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 72 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and high-top FILA sneakers.

The children may be in the company of Audrey Turner, a female, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Audrey was last seen wearing a black tank top and a cream skirt with black stripes and may have her hair in a ponytail. She also has a nose ring.

They may be traveling in a black Toyota sedan with front-end damage. The vehicle may be heading toward Georgia, possibly the Atlanta area and possibly accompanied by an unknown female.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aizon and Akachi Turner is urged to contact the Riviera Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123 or call 911.

