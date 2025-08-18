Man charged with murder after woman found with head injuries in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man was arrested in connection with a July homicide investigation in Atlanta.

On July 28, around 11:06 p.m., officers responded to 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. SE after receiving a report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they met with medical staff and a hospital case worker who needed assistance identifying a female patient with severe head injuries.

The woman had been taken to the hospital the previous day from 22 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW after Grady Memorial Hospital emergency services responded to a call about a person down.

Despite efforts to identify the cause of her injuries, medical staff could not determine how she sustained them, Atlanta police said.

Community members familiar with the injured woman told police they did not know how she was injured. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her injuries remains active.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

APD arrested and charged Deandrew King with murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

