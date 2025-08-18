Deadly shooting suspect leads investigators to gun tossed in woods, Brookhaven police say

Police said Monday that technology assisted in finding the suspect in a killing at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Hernando Cruz-Cortez.

Brookhaven Police Lt. Corey Van Alen told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that they tracked Jose Carlos Meza Ignacio down to a street just outside city limits.

“Officers were able to locate him, identify him, and take him into custody without incident,” Van Alen said.

Officers responded to the Carmel Creek apartment complex on Buford Highway around 2:49 a.m. Sunday. They found the victim with gunshot wounds on the floor inside an apartment, officials said.

Authorities said first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

BPD said the victim and suspect were drinking together when an argument broke out regarding Ignacio’s possession of a gun.

According to Brookhaven officials, during the argument, Meza Ignacio shot the victim.

