0 9-year-old boy in 'Cornerstore Caroline' video speaks out: 'I felt humiliated'

Jeremiah had been shopping with his mother and young sister when Klein levied the accusations against him, causing him to cry and yell for his mother to help.

His mother, Someko Bellille, said she found the situation hard to address because the woman “made it about race right away.”

“She’s on the phone and she’s saying that I’m a white woman, that I’m standing in front of this deli ... stating that this black mom and her two black kids are out here and that the son sexually assaulted me,” Bellille recalled Friday. “She said, 'black child, black mother and white woman.'

“His innocence was taken for granted,” she added.

Jeremiah told "GMA" he cried that night out of fear that he or his mom would be taken away by police.

Bellille expressed concern that the incident has permanently scarred her son.

"It was devastating for him," she said, "because even after walking away he was pointing to, you know, patrol cars on Flatbush Avenue and saying, 'Mommy, are they here to take you away from us?'"

Bellille said she struggled to explain the incident to her children.

“To be having a conversation with your son about sexual assault at the age of 9 -- I never thought I’d be having this conversation,” she told “GMA.”

“That fear that was placed in your heart,” she added, turning toward Jeremiah, “it is going to be replaced with something great. You’re gonna be an example for other children.”

“This is going to take some time. It’s going to take a lot of healing,” she said.

The family spoke out for the first time this week during a community meeting in Brooklyn, where Jeremiah broke down in tears.

"I don't forgive this woman and she needs help," he said.

Days later, when asked if he would forgive Klein after viewing her on-camera apology, he responded, "Yes. Yes I do."

Jeremiah said he doesn't know how he'll move forward. But he plans to do so with love.

"Friendship is the key, it changed my whole mind of accepting the apology that she gave me," Jeremiah said.

