4 inmates escape SC detention center, 1 caught

CHESTERFIELD, SC — One inmate has been caught, and three more are on the run after escaping a South Carolina detention center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last Tuesday night, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) along with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office began searching for four inmates who escaped the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

The inmates and their list of charges are as follows:

Deshawn Malik Fox: assault and battery in the third-degree, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy (before, and after the fact);

Kyonne Marquise McLeod: general sessions bench warrants;

Emanuel Rondon Planco: possession of a stolen vehicle;

Anton Conway Bennett: possession of a stolen vehicle;

TRENDING STORIES:

On Thursday, Planco was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials are asking citizens not to approach the inmates, but instead call 911.

If you see Bennett, McLeod, or Fox, or have any information regarding their whereabouts, call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843- 287-0235.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group