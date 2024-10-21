4-year-old GA boy shoots, kills self when mother’s boyfriend leaves gun attended

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A four-year-old boy who was left unattended fatally shot himself in a car, according to Georgia police.

The shooting happened Wednesday, just before 7:30 p.m. at a home on Habersham Street.

Glynn County investigators said the child was left unattended in a car with an unsecured handgun. The child was rushed to the Southeast Georgia Health System on Parkwood Drive in Brunswick.

When police arrived at the hospital, the child was in critical condition. The child was then taken to UF Shands Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where he died from his injury.

Following the investigation, GCPD investigators arrested Joshua Codogan, 25, of Brunswick. Codogan child’s mother’s boyfriend.

Codogan is charged with murder in the second degree and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-3645 or anonymously via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

