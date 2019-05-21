BEWARE: Criminals creating fake websites with fake people to target victims online

ATLANTA - It's not always easy to know the difference between a computer-generated image of someone online and a real person.
Computer programs are producing real looking websites with real looking people -- but it's all fake. The people don't exist and are a digital creation.
“It’s really made just to fool people into believing something that's completely false,” cyberdetective Willis McDonald said.
Criminals are tapping into the artificial intelligence technology to target victims online. One man said he was even offered a job before he realized he was being scammed.
“It's getting more sophisticated, more authentic and much harder to tell a fake video from a real video," McDonald said.
How criminals are using the artificial intelligence technology to steal your personal information + what you can do to protect your family, Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.
