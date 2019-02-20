96% of cars pass emissions tests – so are they even necessary anymore?

ATLANTA - If you looked at Atlanta’s skyline recently you may have noticed something missing -- smog.
Despite the huge growth in the last decade, air pollution has greatly improved. Now some are questioning if we still need to do vehicle emissions tests if the air is so clean.
Channel 2's Sophia Choi started investigating and learned the tests may go away.
From 1990 to 2017, the amount of smog in our air went down 69 percent, according to Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division.
With this kind of trend, the state's environmental experts believe in three years we could consider saying goodbye to emissions tests. Others ask, why wait? Get rid of them now.
Channel 2 Action News dug through the data and found only four percent of models from 2010 on failed smog tests.
Georgia started tracking car pollution 30 years ago. Then, 20 metro Atlanta counties failed to meet federal air quality standards.
Today, it's down to just 7 core counties: Fulton, DeKalb, Clayton, Cobb, Henry, Gwinnett and Cherokee.
A handful of states, including Kentucky and Washington state, have ended their programs.
