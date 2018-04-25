50+ horses missing across southeast after vet student ‘adopts' them

Dozens of horses from across Georgia and the Southeast are missing.
The owners say they were duped into sending their beloved animals down the path to slaughter. Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Jim Strickland found some of the horses were rescued just in time.
A veterinary student is accused of deceiving horse owners by offering their aging horses a new home at her pasture, but getting rid of the horses. Channel 2 Action News confirmed a small number of those animals are safe, but the evidence points to a cruel end for many of them.
“What is your worst fear?” Strickland asked horse owner Sarah Warren.
“That they went through a kill pen and went to slaughter,” Warren answered.
She made one of the toughest decisions a horse owner faces – to adopt out two of her animals, King and Grey Lady.
They are now two of more than 50 horses and other animals with whereabouts unknown. The owners entrusted the animals to a 23-year-old vet student named Fallon Blackwood.
