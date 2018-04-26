Dogs in Danger: Police working to protect K9s put at risk by deadly drugs

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - The opioid fentanyl crisis is hurting some police officers whose job it is to protect us. Some law enforcement officers are now carrying medicine to reverse the effects of an overdose, but it’s not necessarily for humans.
In recent years, officers have started carrying Narcan because some dogs searching for drugs have encountered fentanyl and almost died.
“It was pretty scary for them,” said Detective Andrew Weiman with the Broward County, Florida Sheriff’s Office.
He has trained the office’s K9 teams for 30 years. Three of the office’s dogs: Primus, Finn and Packer were searching a house for drugs in October 2016. They found drugs, but no one suspected fentanyl was in the home until Primus started acting strange.
