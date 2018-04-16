Where to volunteer in Atlanta

By: Kelly Sundstrom For the AJC

If you're looking for a way to give back to your community, organizations around the Metro offer countless ways to get involved. Whether you're interested in helping children, seniors, animals or the environment, there's a volunteer opportunity for everyone throughout the Atlanta area.

Animals

Ahimsa House Inc. Serve and care for the animal and human victims of domestic violence around the state. P.O. Box 8181, Atlanta. 404-496-4038. www.ahimsahouse.org.

Atlanta Humane Society. Work one-on-one with animals in need, help with the adoption process and take part in community outreach efforts. 1565 Mansell Road, Alpharetta. 404-875-5331. www.atlantahumane.org.

Furkids Inc. Both adults and children can help homeless animals around the Atlanta area with numerous volunteering options. 2650 Pleasantdale Road. Atlanta. 770-613-0880.www.furkids.org.

Good Mews Animal Foundation. Socialize with kittens and cats, make sure they have a clean environment to live in, help facilitate adoptions and take part in community outreach. 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta. 770-499-2287. www.goodmews.org.

Paws Atlanta. Lend a hand at the veterinary clinic, walk and socialize dogs, spend time with cats and kittens, help with outreach and clerical work. 5287 Covington Highway, Decatur. 770-593-1155. www.pawsatlanta.org.

Children and youth

Family Volunteers at Egleston Children's Hospital. Assemble activity bags and package food that will be delivered to patients at Egleston. 1405 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. ansley.johnson@choa.org. www.choa.org.

Girls Incorporated of Greater Atlanta. Empower girls around the Atlanta area through role modeling and guidance. 461 Manget St. SE, Marietta. 770-422-0999. www.girlsincatl.org.

Jacob's Ladder. Assist with community events that help children with developmental delays. 407 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell. 770-998-1017.www.jacobsladdercenter.com.

Lost-n-Found Youth. Help provide a safe place for LGBTQ youth in the Metro area to find resources, mentors, skills coaches and referrals. 2585 Chantilly Drive, Atlanta. 678-856-7824. www.lnfy.org.

Make-A-Wish Georgia. Help grant wishes for children that have life-threatening illnesses and medical conditions around the state. 1775 The Exchange SE, Suite 200, Atlanta. 770-916-9474. www.georgia.wish.org.

Education

Atlanta History Center. Lead tours around the historic houses and exhibits, maintain the gardens or help out at special events. 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-814-4000. www.atlantahistorycenter.com.

Fernbank Museum of Natural History. Volunteer as a greeter, theater attendant, forest restorer, facilitator, animal care assistant, outdoor interpreter or piano player. 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. www.fernbankmuseum.org.

Georgia Aquarium. Lead tours, volunteer as an educator, greet visitors and inspire Aquarium guests. 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta. 404-581-4000. www.georgiaaquarium.org.

The Woodruff Arts Center. Become a patron service greeter or help out for special events, marketing, graphic design, education or photography. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4200. www.woodruffcenter.org.

Environment and gardening

Chastain Park Conservancy First Saturday. Plant native grasses, remove invasive plants, pick up trash, remove graffiti and beautify Chastain Park. 4001 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-237-2177. www.chastainparkconservancy.org.

Grant Park Conservancy. Help control weeds, pick up litter and protect the beauty of Grant Park. 458 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-521-0938. www.gpc8.wildapricot.org.

Piedmont Park Conservancy. Pick up trash and debris around Piedmont Park as an effort to keep the park clean and beautiful for the community. 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-875-7275. www.piedmontpark.org.

Trees Atlanta. Spread mulch, remove invasive plants from green spaces, maintain the BeltLine Arboretum and plant and tend to local trees. 225 Chester Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-681-4896. www.treesatlanta.org.

Truly Living Well Wednesdays. Help with recycling efforts, assist with composting and harvest crops. 3353 Washington Road, East Point. 678-973-0997.www.trulylivingwell.com.

Health

Komen Atlanta. Help with a variety of tasks to make Komen Atlanta's annual events and public education endeavors possible throughout the year. 3525 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-814-0052. www.komenatlanta.org.

Shepherd Center. Interact with patients at the Shepherd Center, assist for special events and help with clerical work. 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-352-2020. www.shepherd.org.

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory. Volunteer with hospitality, clerical work, help at the welcome desk or become a front desk musician. 1365-C Clifton Road NE Atlanta. 404-778-1900.www.winshipcancer.emory.edu.

Hunger and homelessness

Atlanta Community Food Bank. Greet guests at galas, collect donations at major League Baseball games or help with the Hunger Walk/Run. 732 Joseph East Lowery Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-892-9822. www.acfb.org.

Atlanta Women's Community Kitchen. Serve lunch to low-income and homeless women and children around the city. 1700 Century Circle NE, Suite 200, Atlanta. 404-881-1991. www.actionministries.net

Children's Restoration Network. Help homeless youth around Atlanta by taking part in many year-round programs and initiatives. 11285 Elkins Road, Suite C-4, Roswell. 770-649-7117. www.childrn.org.

Open Hand Atlanta. Package meals, drive meal delivery routes, work with wellness programs or lead teams of volunteers. 181 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-872-2707. www.projectopenhand.org.

Grace Community Food Pantry. Sort food items, stock shelves, organize and unpack deliveries and monitor freshness and quality of the pantry. 4215 Wendell Drive, Atlanta. 404-553-6716. www.volunteer.handsonatlanta.org.

Seniors

Meals on Wheels. Deliver meals once or twice per week to home-bound seniors. 1705 Commerce Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-351 3889. www.mealsonwheelsatlanta.org.

Serving Seniors at A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab. Provide enrichment activities to seniors, including crafts, games, parties and visits. 350 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 404-245-4111. www.agrhodes.org.

Second Wind Dreams. Visit with seniors, assist with activities and help with administrative tasks. 11115 Houze Road, Suite 150, Roswell. 678-624-0500. www.secondwind.org.

Senior Connections. Pack meals for seniors, assist with administrative task and take part in special fundraising events. 5238 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 770-455-7602. www.seniorconnectionsatl.org.

Veterans

The Alchemy Sky Foundation. Assist in a music program for veterans by setting up and tearing down equipment, logging attendance and working with clients. Atlanta. 404-228-7079. www.alchemysky.org.

Veterans Empowerment Organization of Georgia. Visit with local veterans by playing basketball, trivia, chess, lawn games, bingo and board games. 373 West Lake Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-889-8710. www.veohero.org.

