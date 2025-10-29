Third person convicted in Georgia sex trafficking case

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Brian Smith, 43, of Perry, has pleaded guilty to trafficking, molestation, and statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in Houston County.

Smith is the second defendant to be convicted of purchasing the child for sex and the third defendant to be convicted in this case overall.

He was sentenced to 25 years, with the first five years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation. Smith is also required to register as a sex offender.

“Another predator is off our streets and behind bars thanks to the dedicated efforts of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “We’re fighting to protect our most vulnerable Georgians, and we’re taking down traffickers in every corner of our state.”

The Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit began its investigation after the child disclosed that she was sold for sex in Warner Robins in 2020. Smith was indicted in November 2024, along with two other defendants: Emma-Lee Garcia, of Warner Robins, and Noe Borromeo Hernandez, a Mexican national residing in Kathleen. An additional defendant, Demaria Williams, of Byron, was indicted in May 2025.

