Sun Princess brings new entertainment, celebrity dining, cocktails to cruising

FORT LAUDERDALE., Fla. — Mind-blowing drinks, a groundbreaking dome inspired by the terraces of Santorini, 30 dining options—including restaurants helmed by some of the world’s top chefs—a magic experience in partnership with an exclusive Los Angeles magic club, cirque shows, live music...It’s no wonder the Sun Princess was named the No. 1 megaship in the United States by Conde Nast Traveler. So, pop the champagne and welcome Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess!

“I think it’s hard not to be excited about everything on Sun Princess,” cruise director Corinne Steel said. “But I’m going to be a little bit biased because I come from the world of entertainment. I think how we elevated our entertainment experience, everything is now immersive. It puts our guests at the center of everything that we do.

Entertainment on Board

The Princess Arena, the most technologically advanced theater in Princess Cruises’ fleet, seats just under 1,000 guests and offers incredible shows. One standout is Viva La Música, an all-new production by Liz Imperio, who has choreographed concert tours for Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and Gloria Estefan. This Latin Grammy-inspired concert gets guests up and dancing, blending live music with a multimedia spectacle.

The ship’s glass-enclosed dome at the top of Sun Princess is both an architectural marvel and an entertainment venue. Many sailings feature three cirque-style shows inside the dome, but it’s also a prime spot to soak up the sun by day. At night, the party continues into the early hours.

Looking for a more laid-back vibe? Head to O’Malley’s for a drink and live music, either before or after dinner.

And don’t miss Spellbound by the Magic Castle.

“Spellbound is a speakeasy—a very unique experience,” said Sami Kohen, Sun Princess Vice President of Food and Beverage. “What we do each night, we have a Spellbound dinner experience. After the dinner, our magician experiences and hosts take our guests into our Spellbound secret bar, where they will experience from the pictures, from the sound, from the drinks, as well as the magic show, all are part of the magical experience.”

The Magic Castle, an exclusive private magic club in Los Angeles, is renowned as one of the world’s leading institutions of magic. Now, that same magic has come aboard the Sun Princess, making Spellbound one of the ship’s most unique attractions.

Cocktails

What else is magical about a cruise aboard the Sun Princess? The drinks!

Kohen’s team created 250 new drinks specifically for the Sun Princess. It took them a year to tackle the project.

Order Houdini’s Chest at Spellbound, try a strawberry coconut margarita at the Sanctuary Bar, or enjoy the interactive experience at Good Spirits, which highlights signature drinks from the ship’s ports of call.

Culinary Delights

And then, there’s the food.

“We’re calling ourselves the greatest foodie destination at sea,” Steel said. “And whether you love Asian cuisine, whether you like the more classic, you know the Princess favorites haven’t gone anywhere. But we now have teppanyaki which is like dinner and a show all in one. I’m a sushi lover. We have the best sushi that you will find. I think we say a lot ‘at sea’ but this is not (just) at sea, this is world-class food.”

The Sun Princess offers plenty of casual dining, from pizza and burgers to tacos. But it’s the specialty restaurants that truly set it apart.

Love is on the menu and on the table at Love by Britto, a partnership with world-renowned artist Romero Britto. It’s an evening that fuses the worlds of art and food into one memorable meal.

For meat lovers, there’s The Butcher’s Block by Dario, featuring dishes by Italian master butcher Dario Cecchini.

Seafood fans can indulge at The Catch by Rudi, showcasing the talents of Princess Cruises’ head of culinary arts, Rudi Sodamin.

Sushi aficionados will love the creations of Makoto Okuwa, a master of Edomae-style sushi.

Many older people were first introduced to Princess Cruises through The Love Boat television show. While all the single cruisers might find love aboard, everyone will find something to love aboard the ship with all the new entertainment, dining and drink options the Sun Princess brings to cruisers of all ages.

The Sun Princess currently offers Caribbean sailings out of Ft. Lauderdale through March. After that, it will spend eight months exploring Spain, Italy, and Greece before returning to Ft. Lauderdale in November 2025.

