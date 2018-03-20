Jay-Z and Beyonce add second Atlanta tour date

ATLANTA - One night isn't enough.
Beyonce and Jay-Z have added a second Atlanta performance to their upcoming tour.
The singer and rapper will embark on “OTR II,” the follow up to the pair’s successful “On The Run” tour in 2014.
The tour visits Atlanta on Aug. 25. But following a sell-out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Aug. 25 date, the tour has added a second performance, on Aug. 26.
Tickets for the Aug. 26 show will go on-sale Mar. 26.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @Beyonce & Jay-Z @S_C_ are headed back to Atlanta.— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) March 12, 2018
They'll be at @MBStadium Aug. 25.
More things to do around town: https://t.co/hwVEhrg7oJ pic.twitter.com/SO0VmLfql9
The Carters’ last joint tour grossed more than $100 million in ticket sales and promoted Beyonce’s 2013 self-titled album and Jay-Z’s “Magna Carta... Holy Grail,” also released in 2013. Beyonce’s latest album is 2016’s “Lemonade.” Jay-Z’s latest is “4:44,” released in 2017.
According to Beyonce.com, fans can sign up for the BeyHive mailing list to get tour tickets, special experiences, exclusive merchandise and more goodies.
The tour will start in Europe, beginning with June 6 in the U.K. and ending July 17 in France. The North American dates begin July 25 in Cleveland and end Oct. 2 in Vancouver.
Atlanta ticket prices are $324.00, $184.00, $114.00, $83.50, $53.50, $24.00.
RELATED: See more Things 2 Do around Atlanta
RELATED: Foo Fighters to play first concert at Georgia State Stadium
RELATED: Journey, Def Leppard to play SunTrust Park together
RELATED: Zac Brown Band, Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake to play Atlanta
RELATED: Dave Matthews Band to play Atlanta in 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}