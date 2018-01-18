Dave Matthews Band to play Atlanta later this year

ATLANTA - The entire Dave Matthews Band will return to Atlanta in 2018.
While Matthews and guitarist Tim Reynolds played in Alpharetta in 2017, the band itself officially took 2017 off. But in 2018, they plan to release a new studio album and embark on a new tour.
The album will be the band's first since 2012 and those buying a ticket to the tour will receive a copy of the album when it's released.
The tour opens May 18 in Texas. It visits Atlanta a week later with a May 26 date at Lakewood.
Regular tickets go on sale Feb. 2.
