Journey, Def Leppard to play SunTrust Park together

ATLANTA - Journey and Def Leppard are headed to Atlanta, together. The bands announced they'll play SunTrust Park on July 1.

Both bands have played the Atlanta area over the last few years, both bands headlined shows at Lakewood Amphitheater, but in 2018, they'll both be featured on the same night.

The two groups first toured together in 2006.

“Twelve years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast,” Def Leppard bass guitarist Rick Savage said in a statement. “Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular.”

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot spoke to Rolling Stone about the tour.

“The fact that we’re touring with Journey, and it’s putting us into huge arenas like Madison Square Garden and stadiums, that is very special for us. It’s two iconic bands touring together,” Elliot said. “It makes it more of an event when the bill is all bands that people have heard of. We went out with a really good band called Tripping Daisy in 1996, but nobody cared. But when you have people like Cheap Trick, Poison, Heart or Journey, it makes for a better night for the people in the crowd. They come in and they know what they're going to get.”

Journey will headline half of the shows and Def Leppard will headline the the other half.

