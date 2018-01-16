Zac Brown Band, Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake to play Atlanta

A trio of music superstars announced they're headed to Atlanta to play over the last week.
Homegrown talent the Zac Brown Band plan to play SunTrust Park on June 30. Rockers Bon Jovi head to town on April 20 for a date at Philips Arena and Justin Timberlake heads to Duluth on May 11 for a night at the Infinite Energy Arena.
Related: Jimmy Buffett returning to the Atlanta area
The Zac Brown Band kick off their "Down The Rabbit Hole Live" tour the first part of June. The tour visits a number of baseball stadiums including Fenway Park in Boston, Comerica Park in Detroit, Nationals Park in Washington and Citi Field in New York, to name a few.
PHOTOS: Zac Brown Band plays Verizon Amphitheater in Alpharetta
Regular tickets go on sale Jan. 19.
Bon Jovi last visited Philips Arena about a year ago in support of their "This House Is Not For Sale" album. And a year later, they're still at it.
Tickets for the April 20 show go on sale Jan. 19. Online tickets include a copy of the album.
Timberlake will bring his "Man of the Woods" tour to town. But before he gets to Atlanta, he's got a busy few weeks. His new album will be released on Feb. 2 and two days later, he'll play the Super Bowl. Sadly, the Atlanta Falcons won't be on the field to see the performance.
Tickets for Timberlake's May 11 show go on sale Jan. 29.
Related: Shaky Knees announces 2018 lineup
Related: SweetWater 420 Fest announces additional headliner
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}