SweetWater 420 Fest announces additional headliner

ATLANTA - The String Cheese Incident is headed to SweetWater 420 Fest later this year.
SweetWater Brewing Co. and Happy Ending Productions announced the addition to the SweetWater 420 Fest 2018 lineup Thursday. The event is slated for April 20-22, 2018 at Centennial Olympic Park:
The full lineup includes The String Cheese Incident (2 sets), Umphrey’s McGee (2 sets), Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sturgill Simpson, Vulfpeck, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead (2 sets), Greensky Bluegrass, SOJA, Ghostland Observatory, Stick Figure, Papadosio, The Motet, The Record Company, The Infamous Stringdusters, Anders Osborne, TAUK, Spafford, HIRIE, Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, Marco Benevento, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Southern Avenue, Durand Jones & The Indications, Los Colognes, The Mantras (Beastie Boys Tribute Set), The Vegabonds, Maddy O’Neal, Cofresi, Funk You, The Fritz, Walden, The Trongone Band, Luthi, Emma’s Lounge, Quaildogs, Hedonistas, Migrant Worker, Derlee, Hourglass, The Orange Constant, Bird Dog Jubilee, Universal Sigh, Dr. Strangelove, Bennett Wales & The Relief, & artist at large Brandon “Taz” Niederauer.
420 Fest patrons can expect a jam-packed musical lineup of talent spanning jam, rock, alternative, hip hop and EDM, performing throughout Centennial Olympic Park. 420 Fest signature experiences will return, including tasting rare beers and interacting with brewers in the SweetWater Experience Tent. Live comedy acts and regional up-and-coming musical acts will perform on the Lyrics & Laughter stage, and the fest will bring back patron favorite food trucks, crafts, artists, 420 Disco and Planet 420 environmental, non-profit village.
Tickets to the three day event start at $123.
