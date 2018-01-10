Jimmy Buffett returning to Atlanta area, will play Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Attention all Parrotheads, Jimmy Buffett has announced he's returning to the Atlanta area this spring.
Buffett will head just north of the city, to Alpharetta, and will play the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater at Encore Park on Tuesday, April 17. He'll bring the "I Don't Know" Tour to town.
It's always a big party when Buffett comes to town. WSBTV.com even caught a photo of former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox at the show a few years ago. Click on the photos to check it out.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 12.
