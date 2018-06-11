There's nothing quite like summertime in Atlanta. And while all of the available activities might leave your wallet empty, there's no reason to fear. There are plenty of summer freebies around town.
For music lovers, Sunset Sessions returns to Park Tavern at Piedmont Park. The weekly alternative music series brings free music to the downtown Atlanta spot on Sunday nights.
Artists for the summer dates of Sunset Sessions include: Little Stranger and Scott Zadig (6/17); The Sweetheart Deal, Christina Vane and Anthony Michael (6/24); Magic City Hippies and Machine Kid (7/01); Supper Doppler and Okey Dokey (7/08); Knox Hamilton and Brother Sundance (7/15); Sweet Crude and Caleb & the Gents (7/22); Banditos, The Buzzards of Fuzz and C2 & The Brothers Reed (7/29); Carly Burruss, Wade Sapp and Andrea Colburn & Mud Moseley (8/05); Sam Burchfield, Truett and Catalina (8/12); Southern Avenue, The Vegabonds and The Tito’s (8/19) Stoop Kids (8/26).The Nightowls and Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons (9/02). More artists, including the Sunset Sessions finale, will be announced in the coming weeks.
The concerts are free to attend and Park Tavern offers seasonal cocktails, house-brews and discounts on food during the event.
The shows are from 7 to 11 p.m. and guests must be 21+ older to attend.
