  • Free music series returns to Park Tavern at Piedmont Park

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    There's nothing quite like summertime in Atlanta. And while all of the available activities might leave your wallet empty, there's no reason to fear. There are plenty of summer freebies around town.

    RELATED: FREE movies at Mall of Georgia all summer long

    RELATED: FREE summer movie series features Porsche movies

    For music lovers, Sunset Sessions returns to Park Tavern at Piedmont Park. The weekly alternative music series brings free music to the downtown Atlanta spot on Sunday nights.

    Artists for the summer dates of Sunset Sessions include:  Little Stranger and Scott Zadig (6/17); The Sweetheart DealChristina Vane and Anthony Michael (6/24); Magic City Hippies and Machine Kid (7/01); Supper Doppler and Okey Dokey (7/08); Knox Hamilton and Brother Sundance (7/15); Sweet Crude and Caleb & the Gents (7/22); BanditosThe Buzzards of Fuzz and C2 & The Brothers Reed (7/29); Carly BurrussWade Sapp and Andrea Colburn & Mud Moseley (8/05); Sam BurchfieldTruett and Catalina (8/12); Southern AvenueThe Vegabonds and The Tito’s (8/19) Stoop Kids (8/26).The Nightowls and Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons (9/02). More artists, including the Sunset Sessions finale, will be announced in the coming weeks. 

    The concerts are free to attend and Park Tavern offers seasonal cocktails, house-brews and discounts on food during the event.

    The shows are from 7 to 11 p.m. and guests must be 21+ older to attend.

    RELATED: See more Things 2 Do around Atlanta

    RELATED: Psst: 4 secret bars in Buckhead to discover

    RELATED: Atlanta bar named the best for beer in the country

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Free music series returns to Park Tavern at Piedmont Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 sizzling summer festivals not to miss in Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    An Atlanta millennial's guide to summer

  • Headline Goes Here

    See 9 awe-inspiring waterfalls in North Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's where to go whitewater rafting near Atlanta