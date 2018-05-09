FREE movies at Mall of Georgia all summer long

Grab your popcorn!
The Mall of Georgia is celebrating 10 years of Movies Under The Stars on Saturdays from May 26-July 28!
The mall will hold its iconic summer series of live entertainment and popular flicks in The Village – recently renovated to include a newly designed children’s play area called ‘The Park,’ comfortable seating, Adirondack chairs, accent lighting, a new sound system, a new fire place and state-of-the-art synthetic turf in the amphitheater.
Families are invited to enjoy a FREE viewing of fan-favorite movies, as well as concert performances from local artists. Each week from 5-7 p.m., audiences can enjoy live music entertainment from bands including The Pak, The Woody’s and the Mike Veal Band. At approximately 7:15 p.m., the featured movie will begin on the brand new 14-foot LED screen in The Village.
To celebrate the summer, shoppers are invited to bring along chairs and blankets to sit back and relax while enjoying the energizing tunes and family films. A variety of fun games, bounce houses, summer snack concessions and more will be available for all attendees to enjoy!
Guests ages 21 and older can enjoy a hand-crafted cocktail, beer or wine from select restaurants in The Village while relaxing and enjoying festivities. Dining options in The Village include Tin Lizzy’s, Marlow’s Tavern, Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Changs and Smokey Bones.
The music and movie schedule* is as follows:
- May 26: Mike Veal Band / “The LEGO® NINJAGO Movie” (rated PG)
- June 2: The Pak / “Black Panther” (rated PG-13)
- June 9: Justin / “Paddington 2” (rated PG)
- June 16: Dean Taylor and the Better Days / “Justice League” (rated PG-13)
- June 23: The Woody’s / “Wonder” (rated PG)
- July 4: Mall of Georgia’s 16th annual Star Spangled Fourth event (special program)
- 5 p.m. – Kid’s Zone opens with family-friendly activities
- 5-7 p.m. – The Throwback Experience
- 7:30-9:30 p.m. – Mike Veal Band
- 9:30 p.m.: Singing of the National Anthem by Mike Veal
- 9:35 p.m. – Gwinnett County’s grandest fireworks display
- Post-fireworks – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (rated PG-13)
- July 14: The Pak / “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” (rated PG-13)
- July 21: (Band to be determined) / “Coco” (rated PG)
- July 28: Hamrick and Haynes / “Cars 3” (rated G)
*Please note there is no “Movies Under The Stars” program on Saturday, June 30 or Saturday, July 7 due to the July 4 special event.
