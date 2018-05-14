0 FREE summer movie series features Porsche movies

ATLANTA - There's another free movie series kicking off this summer in the Atlanta. And the movies could not be more appropriate.

Solís Two Porsche Drive – Atlanta’s newest destination hotel located next to the Porsche Experience Center and in Hapeville, – is kicking off the summer season with the launch of a summer drive-in movie series later this month. Each movie will present a Porsche tie-in - celebrating the neighboring Porsche Experience Center and Solis’ corresponding luxury automobile-themed interior design, artwork and architecture - including the movie Top Gun which features a Porsche 356 throughout the film.

Hotel guests and visitors are invited to enjoy the movies from the comfort of their own vehicle alongside a variety of food and drink offerings.

Movie Screening Schedule:



● Saturday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. – Risky Business

This 1983 American classic features Tom Cruise as high school senior Joel Goodsen, who cuts loose with his best friend Miles when his parents are away on vacation. After a night of shenanigans and crashing his father’s cherished Porsche 928, Joel gets into a bit of - you guessed it - risky business, in an effort to sweep the incident under the rug.



● Saturday, June 9, 8:30 p.m. – Les Mans with Steve McQueen

Set during the annual 24-hour endurance race at Le Mans, France, in 1970, this fast-paced drama follows Michael Delaney as Steve McQueen, a Porsche driver haunted by the memory of an accident at the previous year's race, made more daunting by a long-time rivalry with a Ferrariflaunting arch-nemesis on the race track.



● Saturday, June 16, 8:30 p.m. – Top Gun

Fast cars and fighter pilots are the name of the game in this 1986 drama starring Tom Cruise as U.S. Naval Aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Keep an eye out for Maverick’s leading lady and flight instructor, Charlie, who flaunts a 1958 Porsche 356 around San Diego in several scenes.



● Saturday, July 14, 8:30 p.m. – Dream Machine

What seems like a dream come true is too good to be true for teenager Barry Davis in this 1990 thriller. Mysteriously gifted a Porsche 911 by a jilted millionairess, Davis soon realizes the body of the woman’s ex-husband lies in the trunk, leading to a series of mishaps with the purported killer.

The classic films will be projected onto a 25-foot outdoor screen located in the hotel’s parking lot, with the film’s audio streamed into each guests’ vehicle using FM transmitters. Solís drive-in will offer enhanced concession items and select cocktails available for purchase from the hotel’s full-service restaurant Apron, including: short rib flatbread with manchego and fig and onion jam; house made tater tots served with sriracha ranch; spiced tortillas featuring fire-roasted salsa and avocado crema; artichoke flatbread boasting charred tomato, olives and oregano pesto; and pimento cheese beignets accompanied by green goddess dipping sauce.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and each movie starts at 8:30 p.m. Admission to the drive-in is free. To learn more about Solís Two Porsche Drive or book an overnight stay, please visit .

