Chick-Fil-A unveils 2 seasonal items, tests another

"The Summer of Peach" in the Peach State will be a treat for Chick-Fil-A fans.
The Georgia company unveiled two seasonal menu items this week as part of its "The Summer of Peach" program.
New this year is the White Peach Tea Lemonade. Also, returning for the summer is a customer favorite, the peach milkshake.
Chick-Fil-A describes the White Peach Tea Lemonade as a new, refreshing beverage that combines Chick-fil-A’s classic iced tea and lemonade or diet lemonade with the flavor of fresh, white peaches. The beverage launches in all restaurants following a successful test in South Carolina last spring.
“Customers often order a tea/lemonade combination at our restaurants,” said Amanda Norris, senior director of menu development for Chick-fil-A. “This is the first time we’re officially adding the popular flavor combo to the menu, with the extra twist of an essential summer taste. The White Peach Tea Lemonade combines all the flavors of summer for a refreshing beverage we think our customers will love.”
Menu Tests in Select Markets
The company also announced it will test another new menu item, Chick-n-Sliders. It's Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken filet served on a warm roll and topped with honey butter spread. Sadly, it's not available in the Atlanta area. It is being tested in Charlotte and Albuquerque.
