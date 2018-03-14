0 Get chicken and waffles with a twist at these metro Atlanta restaurants

ATLANTA - As far as culinary pairings go, chicken and waffles is among the most celebrated. There are lots of places to find the sweet-and-savory indulgence in metro Atlanta; here are some of our favorites that cook up the classic dish with a twist.

Atlanta Breakfast Club — This downtown restaurant’s version is traditional, but we couldn’t resist including it after AJC food writer Wendell Brock’s review: “It’s delicious! Two chicken breasts are impeccably seasoned, battered and fried to perfection; sandwiched between wedges of Belgian waffle; drizzled with syrup and placed teasingly to the side of the plate.”

249 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 470-428-3825, atlantabreakfastclub.com.

Boba Bee Savory Chicken and Waffle cone with Taiwan popcorn chicken and fries. Photo credit- Mia Yakel.

Boba Bee — This Buford Highway spot serves its signature Hong Kong-style egg waffles with Taiwanese popcorn chicken, french fries, fried Thai basil, a dash of chile powder and drizzles of garlic aioli served in a cup.

5150 Buford Hwy. NE, Ste 150, Doraville. 770-710-0993, facebook.com/Boba-Bee-272459569838801

The Brunch Apothecary — Good luck not falling into a sugar coma after this one — we’re talking a cinnamon sugar churros waffle with fried chicken tenders served with guava butter and sorghum syrup.

2595 Fence Rd NE, Dacula. 678-731-7338, thebrunchapothecary.com/

Chicken and the Egg — This spot serves a traditional chicken and waffles, but it also features a dish made with fried chicken, cinnamon and vanilla-soaked challah French toast dish, sorghum butter and syrup.

800 Whitlock Ave NW #124, Marietta. 678-388-8813, chickandtheegg.com

Folk Art — This version plays with Southern flavors, pairing fried chicken and sweet potato waffles, served with whiskey peach compote.

465 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-537-4493, folkartrestaurant.com/

Nana’s Chicken and Waffles — If you don’t mind a little bit of a drive, Nana’s will make it worth your while. The Louisiana-meets-Maryland-style diner serves up three fried chicken wings with your choice of waffles: red velvet, cornbread, banana nut, apple cinnamon, malted traditional or blueberry, all served with their hot butter syrup. You might want to wear sweatpants for this one.

1040 Flat Shoals Road, Conyers. 770-285-6591, nanaschickenandwaffles.com

Nana G’s Chik-n-Waffles — You can find this spot’s signature Maplewood bacon-infused waffle and accompanying fried chicken at one of the business’ food trucks or its recently-opened storefront in Reynoldstown. The Papa G’s offers the waffle served with two seasoned chicken strips, syrup and powdered sugar.

1187 Wylie St. SE, Atlanta. 404-917-4065, nanagchik-n-waffles.com

Negril Village — Get your chicken and waffles with a kick with this iteration, which uses jerk chicken and a pineapple waffle served with syrup and sweet cream butter.

30 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-464-7159, negrilvillageatl.com

The Shoo Mercy Pancake is Tupelo Honey Cafe's spin on chicken and waffles, featuring a sweet potato pancake, whipped peach butter, spiced pecans, buttermilk fried chicken, apple cider bacon and maple syrup. CONTRIBUTED BY: Tupelo Honey Cafe

The Shoo Mercy Pancake is Tupelo Honey Cafe’s spin on chicken and waffles, featuring a sweet potato pancake, whipped peach butter, spiced pecans, buttermilk fried chicken, apple cider bacon and maple syrup. / CONTRIBUTED BY: Tupelo Honey Cafe

Tupelo Honey — If you like the concept of chicken and waffles but don’t like waffles, this Southern eatery has you covered. Its Shoo Mercy Sweet Potato Pancakes are served with Buttermilk fried chicken, apple cider bacon, spiced pecans, fried eggs, grilled fruit, pickled blueberries and hot honey.

4600 Roswell Road, Building C, Suite 110, Sandy Springs. 404-649-6334, tupelohoneycafe.com

