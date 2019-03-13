0 Catch the luck of the Irish at these St. Patrick's Day events in Georgia

In Georgia, everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day.

While you know you'll have a blast at the well-known St. Paddy's Day celebrations in Atlanta, you just might find that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow at some of the other spectacular events scattered throughout the state.

Showcasing everything from traditional Irish dance and music to authentic food and an Ireland trip raffle, you'll bless your shamrocks this St. Patrick's Day at these not-to-miss events. Just don't forget to wear green!

Albany Symphony Orchestra St. Patrick's Day Celebration

7-10 p.m. March 15. $10 advance tickets, $20 at the door, $75 VIP experience. Pretoria Fields, 120 Pine Ave., Albany. 229-430-8933

For the third year, the Albany Symphony Orchestra will host its St. Patrick's Day Celebration at Pretoria Fields on March 15th. Along with Irish food and green beer, guests will get the chance to enter a raffle for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Ireland, valued at over $6000. VIP ticket holders will also enjoy live music by ASO musicians and a commemorative pint glass.

Luck of Avalon

6-10 p.m. March 15. Free. Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-1000

The 5th Annual Luck of Avalon event takes place on March 15 with live music, traditional dancing from King O'Sullivan School of Irish Dance, face painting, green beer and a bagpipe and drum demonstration from North Georgia Pipes and Drums.

Savannah's St. Patrick's Day Festival and Parade

10 a.m.-midnight. March 15-16. Free. Throughout River Street and City Market, Savannah. 912-238-1453

Join the city of Savannah for one of the best St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the South. This year's event will feature a dance party, live music by local and regional bands, food and beverages from local restaurants and vendors, free giveaways, the Bud Light Lime-A-Rita Cabana and one of the biggest St. Paddy's Day parades in the world. Up to 15,000 people will march, including Irish groups and organizations, ornate floats, bands and Irish dancers.

Dublin St. Patrick's Day Arts & Crafts Festival and Parade

9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 16. Free. Market on Madison, 314 West Madison St., Dublin. 478-272-4002

If you can't go to Dublin, Ireland for St. Patrick's Day, try Dublin, Georgia instead. Downtown Dublin will host a wide array of festive activities for the whole family, including an arts and crafts fair featuring thousands of handicrafts, live music and performances, a petting zoo, bounce houses, a mini coaster and a community parade.

Shake Your Shamrock

6-9 p.m. March 16. Free. The Village at Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Dr., Buford. 770-271-9458

Head over to the Mall of Georgia on St. Patrick's Day for the Shake Your Shamrock event taking place at The Village. You'll find a little something for everyone with live performances by the Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance and The Pak, free giveaways, bounce houses, Irish-themed activities, authentic food and drinks and a photo booth to remember the evening.

Shamrock City at Lookout Mountain

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. March 16-17. $26.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 3 to 12, free for annual passholders. Rock City, 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain. 706-820-2531

Spend St. Patrick's Day surrounded by the sights and sounds of Ireland at Shamrock City, located at Rock City on Lookout Mountain. In its 12th year of celebration, Shamrock City offers a weekend of excitement with costumed characters, live Irish, Scottish, Celtic and Highland music, specialty drinks, authentic Irish food, Irish dancing and Jig lessons, the Suffolk Sheep Encounter, a climbing wall and much, much more.

Smyrna St. Patrick's Day Festival

11 a.m. Saturday, noon Sunday. March 16-17. $8 per person, free for children under 13. Smyrna Market Village, 1265 W Spring St., Smyrna. 770-435-1887

Atkins Park and Zucca Pizzeria will host the 16th Annual Smyrna St. Patrick's Day Festival at the Market Village. This year's festivities will include live music, dancing, carnival games, Irish-themed food and drinks and Mayor Max Bacon will even dye the fountain green. Part of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Team in Training.

