Things to Do: Pub Crawl on the BeltLine, Mardi Gras at Ponce City, motorcycle Supercross, and more!Updated:Loading...ofFREE EVENTS:NOW - February 28Check out the National Center for Civil and Human Rights FREE of charge NOW throughFebruary 28th, thanks to The Coca-Cola Foundation.March 2Daffodil Day returns to Oakland Cemetery on March 2. Celebrate the impending arrival of spring with a day filled with beautiful displays, garden experts, and fun activities for all ages in Oakland Cemetery’s Victorian gardens. This is a FREE event.EVENTS THAT COST A FEW $$:March 2nd:Hit the Atlanta BeltLine and partcipate in the annual Pub Crawl. Tickets include up to (5) complimentary beverages along the BeltLine along with awesome food and drink specials at each participating location. Tickets are $30.Head to Atlantic Station for some beer, bourbon, barbeque, bluegrass and more!It's a great day of beer sippin', bourbon tastin', music listenin', cigar smokin', and barbeque eatin'.Tickets start at $40.Head to Park Tavern in Piedmont Park for the annual Oyster Crawfish Festival. General admission is $35 and includes entry, entertainment and four food and booze bites.Experience the Monadnock Madness Triple Hike! Conquer the peaks of Stone, Arabia, and Panola Mountains in one unforgettable day. Along the way, expert guides will lead you to discover endangered plants, mountaintop views, and local heritage. At the end, you'll roast marshmallows by a fire for s'mores! Kids are $7, adults $15.Now through March 3Catch a performance of the musical phenomenon, Les Miserable at the fabulous Fox Theatre.Ticket prices vary.Now - June 2Experience an interactive sensory-overload candy exhibit and experience at Candytopia!See all kinds of characters and displays made out of candy and let your tastebuds and imagination soar! Tickets start at $20.
