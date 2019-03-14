0 Fado to host massive St. Patrick's Day party, head shaving event

ATLANTA - Green beer, parades and shamrocks; St. Patrick's Day brings out partygoers from Atlanta to Savannah and everywhere in between in Georgia.

St. Patrick's Day at Fado Irish Pub

While thousands will flock to the celebration in Savannah, there's plenty of partying to be done in the Atlanta area.

Some of the biggest events will be held at Fado Irish Pub.

Fado Irish Pub Buckhead, located at the Shops of Buckhead, is taking over the lot on the corner of N. Fulton and Buckhead Avenue and setting up the big stage for an all day, all night bash.

Doors open at the pub at 7:30am for European sports including 6 Nations Rugby and English Premier League soccer, while the pub offers a full brunch menu and traditional Irish fare.

The outdoor party kicks off at noon and includes a full line-up of live music, Irish dancers and bagpipers, a food tent, and multiple beer and cocktail stations.

For those looking to raise some money while having some fun, there's the St. Baldrick's Head-Shaving event. It's Friday, March 15 from 3 - 6:30 p.m. St. Baldrick's is an annual head-shaving event where the community raises money and awareness to help fight children’s cancer. Since 2003, Fadó has helped raise over $10 million dollars for St Baldrick’s Foundation and remains the single largest contributor from the restaurant industry.

Fadó Irish Pub in Midtown, located on the Parade Route on 8th and Peachtree, is one of the top spots to check out the parade on March 16. Later in the day, Fado will close down 8th Street to Jupiter with plenty of cocktail stations and entertainment for the two-day bash.

The outdoor party kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 17.

