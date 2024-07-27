Atlanta Open, jazz, rock and roll: What’s happening around the metro this weekend

ATLANTA — The weekend is officially here and there are a lot of things to do!

Channel 2′s Brittany Tenenbaum has you covered with events around town.

From the River Rock Concert and Festival in Canton to the final weekend of the Atlanta Open Tennis Tournament, here’s everything cool happening around Atlanta this weekend:

You can jazz up your night on Saturday with Jazz in the Alley at Betty Mauldin Park. Starting at 7:30, you can enjoy Justice Michael and Friends as they perform, and learn more online to plan your night!

If sports is more your thing than sweet jazz, the Atlanta Open’s final weekend is happening at Atlantic Station. It’s your last chance to catch your favorite tennis stars as they hit the court, with the tournament running through Sunday.

While it’s not just the final weekend for the tournament, but the final tournament itself, tickets are still available online.

In Canton, the River Rock Concert and Festival is giving the metro a chance to jam out at Etowah River Park.

The free event features Bryce Leatherwood, winner of season 22 of the Voice, plus food trucks, family fun activities and more!

For metro folks who are also in a giving spirit, Channel 2 Action News’ annual Stuff the Bus event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. WSB-TV is collecting backpacks and school supplies for local students living in foster care and group homes.

