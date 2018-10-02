Taylor Swift opening the American Music Awards and the internet is losing it

The AMAs are LIVE on Channel 2, Tuesday October 9 at 8 p.m.!
Taylor Swift will open the 2018 American Music Awards, Tuesday October 9 on Channel 2.
The 28-year-old singer made the announcement Tuesday. This is her first awards show performance in nearly three years.
Dick Clark Productions says Swift will sing "I Did Something Bad" from her "Reputation" album.
Swift is competing for Artist of the Year at the 2018 AMAs alongside Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.
This is happening...and it feels SO GOOD! Let us know how excited you are to see @taylorswift13 open up the AMAs with a performance of “I Did Something Bad” with the hashtag #TaylorSwiftAMAs 💥🎉😻 pic.twitter.com/emFMliWFTi— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) October 2, 2018
I am SO EXCITED Taylor is performing I Did Something Bad on the #AMAs #TaylorSwiftAMAS ❤️❤️❤️ I CANNOT WAIT!! @taylornation13 @taylorswift13— Carin (@carin133) October 2, 2018
It’s 8:30 in the morning and you’re going to tell me Taylor Swift who never does anything public is going to be doing THIS at an award show?!?? #TaylorSwiftAMAs bless my poor weak heart pic.twitter.com/tfNkfEYZAY— Liz (@lizb321) October 2, 2018
MY EXCITEMENT LEVELS ARE SO HIGH OMG TAYLOR #TaylorSwiftAMAs— lindsay👸🏼 🐍 (@lindsheartstayx) October 2, 2018
Rap is dominating this year's awards. Drake and Cardi B have eight nominations each.
Sheeran and Malone each earned six nominations, while Camila Cabello is up for five awards.
The fan-voted AMAs will air live Oct. 9 on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}