ATLANTA - From Miss Alabama USA to Hannah B. and Hannah Beast, every journey has prepared Bachelorette Hannah Brown for her pursuit of the fierce love she so deserves.

With a newfound sense of self and her Southern charm, Hannah is ready to shed her perfect pageant persona and keep it real as she begins her quest to find her forever love on the momentous 15th season of "The Bachelorette."

ABOUT HANNAH

Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” showing him and all of America what Alabama Hannah is made of -- a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself.

After meeting Colton’s family in Denver, Brown was left shocked and heartbroken when he ended their relationship that same evening.

Returning home gave Brown the time to reflect and heal from her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved.

Born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Brown, 24, attended the University of Alabama, graduating magna cum laude with a degree in communications.

She went on to become Miss Alabama USA in 2018 and used her platform to help others.

Brown became an advocate for those suffering from depression and anxiety, something she battled during her teenage years.

Now working as an interior decorator, Brown enjoys helping transform people’s houses into homes.

Having grown up in a loving home, Brown looks up to her parents as an example of the kind of love she wants one day.

Whether she is running around with her two golden retrievers, taking over the dance floor or belting out country tunes, Brown enjoys living life to the fullest.

All that is missing is someone who will choose her every single day.



