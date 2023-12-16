Over 100 laptops donated to Georgia foster kids, teens who have aged out

This holiday season is all about giving back to those in need. For the nonprofit Fostering Success Act, its focus is on children in Georgia’s foster care system.

On Friday, the nonprofit, A&T and Compudopt donated laptops to 110 foster care children and also former foster children who have aged out.

“Foster kids and former foster kids don’t have parents who can buy them new computers, so these laptops will go a long way to help make these kids productive and successful. It will be so appreciated for years to come as it helps them to move ahead in their studies. It is a tremendous gift,” Fostering Success Act chairman Richard Jackson said.

The state of Georgia estimates there are at least 11,000 children currently in foster care. Hundreds age out of the system each year and most have little support when they do.

That is why Fostering Success Act says it was founded: to help those who age out acquire the skills they need or help them attend college.

“Generous donations like this will help these kids make a life for themselves, get an education and pursue dreams no different than any young man or woman who never went into the foster care system,” said Heidi Carr, Fostering Success Act’s executive director. “A laptop brings a sense of normalcy to the lives of these kids who had very little that was normal in their younger years.”

AT&T’s Rich Johnson said the company was proud to support the nonprofit and give the children the resources they need.

“Through this collaboration, we are empowering young adults with the promise of tomorrow and creating pathways of success for a bright future,” Johnson said.

