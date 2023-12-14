Volunteers work to deliver donated toys to Clark’s Christmas Kids recipients

EAST POINT, Ga. — There are just a few days left to get presents for children in Georgia’s foster care system.

Clark’s Christmas Kids works to ensure every foster child in Georgia receives a Christmas gift.

Inside a huge warehouse on Harvester Street in East Point, an army of volunteers tackles the heavy lifting.

Delta Airlines sent a squad of more than 40 volunteers to help out.

“A lot of us get our hands dirty every day with what we deal with, so this is easy!” Denys Lara with Delta told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Darrell Hooker is this mission’s commanding general.

“All 132 counties we service are broken down. We know exactly how many kids each county has and we know exactly how many toys each kid gets,” Hooker said.

It’s the 33rd edition of Clark’s Christmas Kids.

Channel 2′s Consumer Advisor Clark Howard partners with the nonprofit Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services, WSB-TV and radio, and Walmart to make it happen.

Over the last couple of weeks, thousands of people have been very generous so that thousands of gifts could get to the warehouse.

On Thursday, the gifts started to head to their destinations.

“It just means so much to give back to the community and give to children in need who are able to get such a blessing every single year. These amazing Clark’s Kids!” Lara said.

As of Thursday evening, Clark’s Christmas Kids still need just under 1,300 gifts.

Petersen learned the effort could use more tablets or iPads that kids need for school.

Hooker said they can still accept them through Monday.

