Cobb County woman truly took Clark’s Christmas Kids mission to heart

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Whenever Stacey Felzer wraps a Christmas gift, it takes her back to a holiday season she’ll never forget. It was 5 years ago.

“I’m standing there looking at these binders full of pages of kids that have a wish list. I’m thinking, oh my goodness. So many kids!”

It was the first time Felzer volunteered to help Clark’s Christmas Kids.

It has been 33 years and Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard is on his annual mission to ensure every child in our state’s foster care system gets a gift on Christmas day.

The partnership is with St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, and Walmart.

The St. Vincent’s warehouse in East Point is almost full and the toys will go under Christmas trees in foster homes all over the state.

“When you hear about some of the kids who come back years later and are part of the project, they say ‘hey, I was one of the kids on the other end.’ I have to tell you it made my year when I got those toys under the tree,” said St. Vincent de Paul’s Darrell Hooker.

Felzer was so moved by the mission that she became a foster parent herself with the help of Wellroot Family Foster Care.

Her foster children—brothers Aaron and Zane—are now simply her “children.”

She adopted them a few months back.

“They’re my sons now. It’s the coolest thing to think these two boys who have been through so much have the kindest hearts, the best sense of humor, and are adventurous to learn about life. And I get to do it with them,” Felzer said.

