Family of 3 displaced after fire rips through Paulding Co. home

HIRAM, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a house fire in Paulding County.
The Paulding County Fire Department says they responded to a home fully ingulfed along Mill Creek Road in Hiram. Officials say the fire broke out just before midnight, Sunday.
Three adults were in the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to escape. No injuries have been reported, but one was treated on the scene. A cause has not been released at this time.
