Tropical Storm Debby moving offshore after major flooding on GA coast

Tropical Storm Debby has moved offshore of the Georgia and Carolina coast after bringing flash flooding to the region.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says some areas have seen over 10 inches of rain with an additional one to two inches expected on Wednesday.

Deon says Debby is forecast to make a second landfall sometime late tonight or early in South Carolina as a tropical storm and then head up the east coast weakening over land.

Here’s what to know for us here in north Georgia on Wednesday:

Hot and mostly sunny today. Highs in the mid 90s.

Heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100°

A stray shower or storm is possible mainly east this evening.

Rain chances remain low through the end of the work week

This weekend will be hot and dry. Temps in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

