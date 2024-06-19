Weather

Tropical Storm Alberto: First named storm of 2024 season forms in Gulf of Mexico

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Tropical Weather Waves crash over a jetty along Seawall Boulevard Wednesday, June 18, 2024, in Galveston, Texas. Tropical Storm Alberto has formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP) (Jason Fochtman/AP)

MEXICO — The first named tropical storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has formed.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Tropical Storm Alberto is making its way through the western Gulf of Mexico and will likely make landfall later this week in Mexico.

The storm is projected to bring heavy rains, coastal flooding and gusty winds to parts of northeast Mexico and southern Texas, according to the National Hurricane Center. Alberto’s path will not impact Georgia.

2024 hurricane season: This year is projected to be more active than usual

Alberto is the latest first named storm of the season since 2014. However, it is also right on track for the average date of the first named storm in the tropical Atlantic – June 20.

Hurricane season runs from the beginning of June through the end of November and typically peaks around Sept. 10.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issues a forecast for each hurricane season.

From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season names be?

Last month, it predicted that there will be between 17 and 25 named storms with eight to 13 becoming hurricanes. NOAA predicts between four to seven storms could become major hurricanes.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz explains below why this hurricane season is expected to be more active.

