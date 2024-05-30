2024 hurricane season: This year is projected to be more active than usual

ATLANTA — Saturday marks the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and it could be an active one.

Hurricane season runs from the beginning of June through the end of November. Severe Weather Team 2 always encourages you to be weather aware and that will be important over the next six months.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There were 20 named storms during the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, including seven hurricanes. Three of those made landfall in the U.S.

But it’s likely the number of hurricanes will increase in 2024.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it predicts there will be between 17 and 25 named storms with eight to 13 becoming hurricanes. NOAA predicts between four to seven storms could become major hurricanes.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz explains why the numbers could be higher and why we should pay attention here in Georgia, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hurricane season typically peaks around Sept. 10.

Shortly before that, in mid-August, the National Hurricane Center will test a new way to help people better understand the potential threat they face.

It involves changes to graphics showing the “cone of uncertainty.”

“We’re going to be, placing, the watches in the inland watches and warnings on that cone so we can collaborate these with the local National Weather Service offices,” said Daniel Brown with the NHC.

The usual cone shows the probable path of the center of a storm over five days. Severe Weather Team 2 has always focused on our inland impacts. Now the NHC’s new experimental cone forecast will also highlight inland areas under threat.

“I think one of the hardest messages to get across is that every storm is different. Don’t don’t base your preparedness decisions on a previous hurricane experience,” Brown said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Severe Weather Season Special with Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz We're taking a look at the long-lasting impact of tornadoes and what you can do to prepare.

©2024 Cox Media Group