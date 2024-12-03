Snow flurries fall in mountains, north GA feeling the coldest weather since January

The first snow flurries of the season arrived in the north Georgia mountains on Monday night.

Channel 2 Action News viewers sent in their favorite photos and videos of the flurries that fell in their yards and on their cars.

In Union County, the school district says it is delaying schools by two hours for slick spots on the roads.

“Union County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, due to light snowfall and below-freezing temperatures in the area. There are some slick icy spots on the north side of the county. Road conditions across the district will be monitored, and any updates to the day’s schedule will be shared later this morning,” the district said.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

While the flurries stayed in the mountains, all of north Georgia is dealing with the cold on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says temperatures are starting off in the 20s and 30s and will only make it into the low 40s this afternoon. With the wind, it will feel like it’s in the 30s most of the afternoon.

We’re tracking the dropping temperatures in your neighborhood, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

Here’s what to know for Tuesday

Arctic front moving through early this morning with the coldest air since last January

Even colder tomorrow morning with widespread mid 20s around metro Atlanta

Clouds increase late tomorrow with a chance for some rain showers early Thursday morning

Briefly milder Wednesday and Thursday before turning colder again Friday

Tracking another chance of rain by the second half of the weekend

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]





[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]





©2024 Cox Media Group