Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for some metro Atlanta counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued to multiple Georgia counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking storms Monday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties:

Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding Counties effective through 8:45 p.m.

Things To Know:

Potential for additional flash flooding

1-2″+ of rain possible in any storms

An isolated strong or severe storm is possible today with the potential for damaging wind gusts

Fewer storms Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures return to the low 90s

