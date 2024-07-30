Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for some metro Atlanta counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued to multiple Georgia counties.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking storms Monday evening.
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties:
- Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding Counties effective through 8:45 p.m.
Things To Know:
- Potential for additional flash flooding
- 1-2″+ of rain possible in any storms
- An isolated strong or severe storm is possible today with the potential for damaging wind gusts
- Fewer storms Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures return to the low 90s
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2024 Cox Media Group