Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for some metro Atlanta counties

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Radar photo

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued to multiple Georgia counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz is tracking storms Monday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties:

  • Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Paulding Counties effective through 8:45 p.m.

Things To Know:

  • Potential for additional flash flooding
  • 1-2″+ of rain possible in any storms
  • An isolated strong or severe storm is possible today with the potential for damaging wind gusts
  • Fewer storms Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures return to the low 90s

Flood risk in north Georgia on Monday afternoon Flood risk in north Georgia on Monday afternoon



