Severe Thunderstorms bring hail storms in parts of north metro area

ATLANTA — Severe Thunderstorms passed through parts of north metro Georgia on Thursday night, causing damages.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist said a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued near Roswell and Alpharetta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]
The storm has weakened, and the warning expired at 9:30 p.m. but damaging wind gusts and hail caused damage in the area.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for this storm near Roswell and Alpharetta, moving west. Damaging wind gusts and small hail possible. pic.twitter.com/w8uQ7VCvZh— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) August 30, 2024
A trained spotter called and reported half-dollar-sized hail at the intersections of Old Roswell Road and Westside Parkway.
[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]
A tree fell on a home in Roswell due to the storms.
There were also reports of damage in Newton and Walton County after a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the counties on Thursday just before 8 p.m.
A tree was reported down along the on-ramp to Highway 78 from Highway 11.
Viewers sent photos to Channel 2 Action News showing hail storms in the Alpharetta area and reporting other damages throughout the north metro area.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms and damages and will keep you updated with more information.
[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]
©2024 Cox Media Group