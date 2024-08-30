Severe Thunderstorms bring hail storms in parts of north metro area

ATLANTA — Severe Thunderstorms passed through parts of north metro Georgia on Thursday night, causing damages.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist said a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued near Roswell and Alpharetta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

The storm has weakened, and the warning expired at 9:30 p.m. but damaging wind gusts and hail caused damage in the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for this storm near Roswell and Alpharetta, moving west. Damaging wind gusts and small hail possible. pic.twitter.com/w8uQ7VCvZh — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) August 30, 2024

A trained spotter called and reported half-dollar-sized hail at the intersections of Old Roswell Road and Westside Parkway.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

A tree fell on a home in Roswell due to the storms.

Tree falls on home in Roswell (City of Roswell - Jason Dooley)

There were also reports of damage in Newton and Walton County after a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the counties on Thursday just before 8 p.m.

A tree was reported down along the on-ramp to Highway 78 from Highway 11.

Viewers sent photos to Channel 2 Action News showing hail storms in the Alpharetta area and reporting other damages throughout the north metro area.

Hail, storm damage

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms and damages and will keep you updated with more information.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2024 Cox Media Group